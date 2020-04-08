Virginia Tech added a second massive piece from the Lone Star State Sunday evening in the form of receiver Latrell Neville. The 6-4, 190-pounder is the second-highest ranked player in the class - he's No. 204 nationally and No. 28 in the Lone Star State, both behind quarterback Dematrius Davis - but what does his recruitment mean in the big picture?

The class

For starters, Neville fills an important need at wide receiver. VT hasn't landed a high-level player since Jaden Payoute two classes ago (Payoute redshirted as a freshman) and keeping the pipeline at the spot going was a priority. Neville won't be the only receiver in the class - VT may already have another if athlete Nyke Johnson ends up as a slot - but the urgency of landing a top-flight player at the position is drastically reduced. The staff has plenty of other needs in the class: he was just the fifth commitment in a group that should exceed 20. Offensive and defensive lines will be prioritized after they were filled to less-than-capacity in the 2020 class. VT needs bulk and talent in the trenches, and those roles will be important. Neville's commitment could also help the staff solidify itself as a serious player in the Lone Star State. That's been a priority (with mixed results at-best in past classes), and could open the door for other Texans to see the benefits of becoming Hokies. Neville's commitment brings momentum on the trail that could help sway four-star defensive end Landyn Watson or cornerback Latrell McCutchin to follow that path. While there's still (justified) skepticism that the Hokies will be able to succeed in Texas year-after-year, getting a massive windfall over a year or two worth of recruiting classes won't be anything to sneeze at, either.

The player

Neville is a big-bodied and sure-handed receiver who should dominate as an outside threat, and he also has the physicality to be a difference-maker on the tough catches over the middle. He has an incredible ability to feel for the defender and use his body to shield that player from the ball, allowing his big frame to box out and give him room to make catches. He has good burst off the line and gets in and out of his breaks without sacrificing much speed. His combination of size and quickness may even continue to get better as he builds up his physique - 190 pounds is far from waifish at the receiver position, but for a guy who's 6-4 already, a 220-plus-pound playing weight in college isn't out of the question. Neville's top-end speed is going to be the question mark. He's fast and strong in tight areas, but doesn't have that next gear to take the top off a defense or create separation in the passing game by simply running away from a guy who starts shoulder-to-shoulder with him. That can get a little bit better, but it's likely that he's a jump-ball and possession guy early in his career, and possibly throughout. There's plenty of room for that type of player (and knowing how to use speed can be far more important than having the best speed out there).

The team