Class impact: Krystian Williams to VT
Virginia Tech's 2023 group continues to build with a pledge from Krystian Williams. The 6-1, 170-pound receiver from Richmond Collegiate is a three-star ranked the No. 26 rising senior in the Commonwealth.
But what does his pledge mean for the future of the VT class and program?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The class
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news