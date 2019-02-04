Class impact: Knox Kadum to VT
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Virginia Tech filled out its quarterback room a bit Saturday evening, landing Rome (Ga.) 2019 three-star Knox Kadum. The 6-2, 185-pounder is unranked at his position or within the Peach State.
What impact will he have on the remainder of the VT recruiting class, and the future of the program?
The class
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news