Class impact: Keonta Jenkins to VT
Virginia Tech added commitment No. 10 Friday afternoon, and Keonta Jenkins fits the mold of a Hokie defensive back.
Although unranked, the Jacksonville (Fla.) Ribault standout has a 6-3, 175-pound frame and plenty of playmaking ability. What does his commitment mean to the future of the 2020 class and the Virginia Tech program?
