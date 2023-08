The VirginiaTech Hokies' big weekend on the recruiting trail included a Class of 2024 commit and the beginning of the 2025 group.

Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints quarterback Kelden Ryan became the first member of the rising junior class to pledge to the range and Maroon. The 6-2, 193-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 61 rising senior in the Lone Star State and the No. 24 pro-style quarterback nationally. So what does that mean for the rest of the class and the future of the Hokies?