HokieHaven - Class impact: Jared Gibble to VT

Virginia Tech picked up a second commitment in two days when two-star tight end Jared Gibble flipped from Charlotte.

A two-star out of Winston-Salem (N.C.) Oak Grove, he's unranked at his position or within the Tar Heel State. That doesn't mean he can't contribute, though. What does the 6-4, 225-pounder's pledge mean to the future of the recruiting class and the team?