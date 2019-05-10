News More News
2019-05-10

Class impact: Jalen Cone to VT

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has a top-100 player in the basketball Class of 2019. What does it mean for the rest of the class - and the team?the 5-9, 175-pound Jalen Cone is the No. 77 overall prospect and No. 1...

