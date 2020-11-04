HokieHaven - Class impact: Jaden Keller to VT

The Hokies added to their 2021 class a few days ago with the commitment of Bristol (Tenn.) Tennessee athlete Jaden Keller.

The 6-4, 195-pounder is rated as a safety by Rivals.com, but it expected to be a hybrid OLB in Blacksburg. He is the No. 23 player in the Volunteer State. What does his pledge mean to the future of the VT recruiting class and team?