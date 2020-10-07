 HokieHaven - Class impact: Hokies lose Tray Curry
football

Class impact: Hokies lose Tray Curry

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

One of the highest-potential players in Virginia Tech's 2021n class is no longer a member of it. Acworth (Ga.) North Cobb receiver Tray Curry has decommitted.

The 6-4, 200-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 72 overall player in Georgia, and the No. 94 wideout nationally. What will his absence mean as the remainder of the 2021 class plays out?

