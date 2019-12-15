Virginia Tech's huge recruiting weekend has come and gone, and while there should be more fireworks from it coming, things got started with a pair opting to commit before heading out of town.

Justin Beadles is a 6-5, 230-pound three-star defensive end from the Atlanta area, while Kaden Moore has a very difference build at 6-3, 315 pounds. The unranked offensive lineman from Bethlehem, Pa. is another important piece.

What impact does their double-dip have on the future of the 2020 class?