The Hokies' defensive line class is beginning to fill out. Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha three-star Emmett Laws joins Deric Dandy as a commit.

At 6-2, 265 pounds, Laws is ranked the No. 16 rising senior in Maryland and the No. 19 defensive tackle nationally. But what does his commitment mean for the future of the class - and in the longer term, the Hokies' program?