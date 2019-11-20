Virginia Tech added perhaps its most important recruit - and almost certainly got its biggest win on the trail - last week in the form of Houston (Texas) North Shore 2021 quarterback Dematrius Davis.

The 5-11, 190-pounder is a four-star ranked the No. 166 overall prospect and No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, and the No. 27 overall prospect in Texas for the 2021 class. But what does his commitment mean for the future of the Hokies' recruiting class and program?