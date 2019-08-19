Mike Young got the weekend off to a big start with the second member of the Virginia Tech 2020 hoops class.

Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy is a powerhouse boarding program, and DC native Darius Maddox will play his senior year there. Then, he's off to Blacksburg for his college career.

What impact will Maddox's commitment have on the future of the 2020 class and the program?