Class impact: Darius Maddox to VT
Mike Young got the weekend off to a big start with the second member of the Virginia Tech 2020 hoops class.
Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy is a powerhouse boarding program, and DC native Darius Maddox will play his senior year there. Then, he's off to Blacksburg for his college career.
What impact will Maddox's commitment have on the future of the 2020 class and the program?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news