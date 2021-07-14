Class impact: Daequan Wright and Tucker Holloway to VT

Over a five-day stretch just a couple weeks ago, Virginia Tech added a couple wide receivers to the Class of 2022, both out of the Peach State.

Perry (Ga.) three-star Daequan Wright and Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee three-star Tucker Holloway are very different players to each other - and in some ways, to what fans may think of as a prototypical Hokie wide receiver under the current coaching staff.

One thing is for sure, though: their pledges begin to fill out the Hokies' receiver room going forward.