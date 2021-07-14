 HokieHaven - Class impact: Daequan Wright and Tucker Holloway to VT
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-14 08:42:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Class impact: Daequan Wright and Tucker Holloway to VT

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Over a five-day stretch just a couple weeks ago, Virginia Tech added a couple wide receivers to the Class of 2022, both out of the Peach State.

Perry (Ga.) three-star Daequan Wright and Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee three-star Tucker Holloway are very different players to each other - and in some ways, to what fans may think of as a prototypical Hokie wide receiver under the current coaching staff.

One thing is for sure, though: their pledges begin to fill out the Hokies' receiver room going forward.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The class

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}