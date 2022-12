It was a crucial weekend for the Hokies, bookended with a pair of major recruiting wins. Friday afternoon, receiver Chance Fitzgerald kicked things off.

The Nolensville (Tenn.) four-star became the highest-ranked player to pick VT in the class. The No. 9 senior in the Volunteer State and No. 39 receiver nationally, he wouldn't hold that mantle for long, but his pledge is still a massive one for the Orange and Maroon.

But what does it all mean?