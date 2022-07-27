 HokieHaven - Class impact: Cameren Fleming to VT
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-27 08:38:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Class impact: Cameren Fleming to VT

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies' 2023 class continued building last week with a commitment from defensive back Cameren Fleming.

The 6-1, 186-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 13 player in Virginia and the No. 81 corner overall in the Class of 2023. But what will his pledge mean for the future of the 2023 class and the Hokies' program?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The class

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}