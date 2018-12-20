Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-20 12:25:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Class impact: Brion Murray to VT

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech earned one new commitment on the opening day of the early signing period: Juco corner Brian Murray.The 6-0, 180-pounder out of Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College is unranked on Riva...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}