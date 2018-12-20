Class impact: Brion Murray to VT
Virginia Tech earned one new commitment on the opening day of the early signing period: Juco corner Brian Murray.The 6-0, 180-pounder out of Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College is unranked on Riva...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member's-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news