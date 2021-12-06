Class impact: Benji Gosnell to VT
The first commitment of the Brent Pry era... came from a prospect who was likely to be a Hokie no matter who the head coach is.
Hillsville (Va.) Carroll County DE/TE Benji Gosnell is a three-star ranked the No. 16 senior in Virginia and No. 37 strongside defensive end nationally. But what does the 6-4, 220-pounder's commitment mean for the future of the Hokies' 2022 class and the team?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The class
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news