Class impact: Benji Gosnell to VT

The first commitment of the Brent Pry era... came from a prospect who was likely to be a Hokie no matter who the head coach is.

Hillsville (Va.) Carroll County DE/TE Benji Gosnell is a three-star ranked the No. 16 senior in Virginia and No. 37 strongside defensive end nationally. But what does the 6-4, 220-pounder's commitment mean for the future of the Hokies' 2022 class and the team?