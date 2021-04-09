HokieHaven - Class impact: Alex Orji to VT

The Hokies added a key piece to the 2022 class yesterday afternoon with a pledge from Sachse (Texas) quarterback Alex Orji.

The 6-3, 210-pounder is the No. 55 player in the Lone Star State and No. 15 dual-threat quarterback nationally. But what will his commitment mean to the future of the Hokies' 2022 recruiting class - and the program as a whole?