HokieHaven - Class impact: Alex Orji to VT

Class impact: Alex Orji to VT
The Hokies added a key piece to the 2022 class yesterday afternoon with a pledge from Sachse (Texas) quarterback Alex Orji.
The 6-3, 210-pounder is the No. 55 player in the Lone Star State and No. 15 dual-threat quarterback nationally. But what will his commitment mean to the future of the Hokies' 2022 recruiting class - and the program as a whole?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The class
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news