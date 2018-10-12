The 5-8, 173-pounder joined Virginia Tech as a walk-on from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel in the 2014 class, but emerged as a contributor over the course of his career.

He finishes with 14 rushing attempts for 45 yards, 33 receptions for 415 yards and one touchdown, and perhaps his biggest output was as a punt returner, with 21 attempts for 156 yards. That was the only area he saw action this season as he was trying to work his way back from injury. Carroll's lone score as a Hokie came in last year's 38-0 victory over Old Dominion.

Fortunately for the Hokies, they have plenty of depth at the slot receiver position, with sophomores Hezekiah Grimsley and Sean Savoy battling for the top spot on the depth chart. Damon Hazelton and Eric Kumah have stood in as punt returners, as well.