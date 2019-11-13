Alas, it was the three-star who became the player to pull back from his Hokies pledge.

With four running backs in the fold, Virginia Tech's 2020 recruiting class looked rife for a decommitment. Norfolk (Va.) Maury athlete CJ Beasley looked like the least likely, though, with a skillset very different from his classmates.

The 5-10, 170-pounder was likely to end up a hybrid slot receiver/running back type in Blacksburg, and a change to his role - he's a feature back for his high school - was ultimately more than he wanted to deal with to become a Hokie.

VT also pursued teammate KeAndre Lambert, but failed to secure his commitment when Lambert made an October commitment to Penn State.

With Beasley's decommitment, the 2020 class is down to nine commitments, all of them three-star prospects except the latest tailback to pledge, unranked junior college player Marco Lee. There are 14-16 spots available in the group, so the coaching staff has its work cut out for it to fill the group as much as possible before the Early Signing Period begins in December.