Awards (watchlist) season is here. Kyle Chung has been named a player to watch for the Rimington Award, given annually to the best center in college football:

BLACKSBURG – Redshirt senior OL Kyle Chung has been tabbed to the Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List, the award’s committee announced Wednesday.

Chung started in all 13 games last season for the Hokies at right tackle. He moved over to center this spring after seeing some time at the position over the course of his career.

One of three returning starters on the offensive line this season for the Hokies along with seniors Braxton Pfaff and Yosuah Nijman, Chung received a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA after battling injuries earlier in his career. His 16 career starts ranks second on the line behind Nijman’s 22.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. Since its inception, the seventeen-year old award has raised over $3.6 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis. Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy's only two-time winner as the nation's finest college interior lineman.