HokieHaven - Christian Moss is a Hokie!

The 6-3, 170-pounder is a three-star unranked at his position or within the state of Georgia.

During his senior year, Moss caught 29 passes for 804 yards (27.7 per catch) and eight touchdowns. He also ran twice for 27 yards and two more scores. He played in the same receiving corps as former Hokie commit Tray Curry - and caught most of his passes from offered 2023 quarterback Malachi Singleton.

Moss becomes the 24th commit in Virginia Tech's Class of 2021, and the third from Georgia (joining running back Malachi Thomas and defensive end Cole Nelson). With his commitment, the Hokies' recruiting class climbs to No. 38 nationally.

