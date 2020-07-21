HokieHaven - Christian Darrisaw named to Outland watchlist

The rising junior offensive tackle was named to the watchlist for the Outland Trophy, presented annually to the best interior lineman in the country.

The 6-5, 311-pounder was a starter from day one as a true freshman after arriving from Fork Union Military Academy (where he prepped after a high school career at Upper Marlboro (Md.) Riverdale Baptist). Aside from the 2018 Old Dominion game, which he missed with injury, he has started every game since.

While the Hokies' offensive line has had its share of trials and tribulations in the past two seasons - the 2018 team finished No. 67 nationally in yards per rush and No. 68 in sacks allowed, while last year's squad was No. 86 in both yards per rush and sacks allowed - you'd be hard-pressed to blame Darrisaw for any of the struggles. PFF has rated him as the team's best run-blocking offensive lineman in both seasons, and among the best pass-protectors.

The expectations of a more efficient offensive line after the Hokies return all five starters and add center Brock Hoffman off a redshirt should see continued excellence for Darrisaw be rewarded with more team success up front... and hopefully major awards as a result.