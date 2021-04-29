HokieHaven - Christian Darrisaw drafted by Minnesota Vikings No. 23 overall

After seeing teammate Caleb Farley go No. 22 overall, Christian Darrisaw didn't have to wait long to hear his own name called. The former Hokie was picked No. 22 overall in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Vikings.

The 6-5, 322-pounder was the anchor at left tackle for Virginia Tech's offensive line this year as a true junior. Initially a two-star Class of 2017 prospect out of Upper Marlboro (Md.) Riverdale Baptist, he developed rapidly in his post-graduate season at Fork Union Military Academy, and arrived in Blacksburg as a four-star prospect and one of the headliners of the 2018 class.

He was so good as a true freshman that he took over as the starting left tackle just a couple games into the season, pushing fifth-year returning starter Yosuah Nijman to the right tackle spot. While the Hokies' offensive lines in Darrisaw's first two years were middling at-best - with poor run production and mediocre pass protection - his junior season saw the team turn in a top-10 performance on the ground. Even better? Darrisaw allowed just three sacks in his entire VT career, and none in his third and final year.

While he played almost exclusively left tackle for the Hokies, Darrisaw is positionally versatile as he makes the move to the next level, and if his footspeed can't hold up on the edge in the NFL (his edge protection was far more focused on size and strength in a way that he won't be able to rely upon in The League), he could even move inside.

Of course, the Vikings have plenty of faith that he'll be able to get the job done at tackle - and that's exactly what makes him a first-round pick.