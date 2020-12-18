HokieHaven - Christian Darrisaw declares for the NFL Draft

After a junior season in which he was one of the top-graded offensive tackles in the country, Darrisaw has announced his intentions to head to The League.

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw will forgo the remainder of his eligibility in favor of the pros.

A four-star prospect after his prep year at Fork Union Military Academy, Darrisaw was heavily-used as a true freshman, and has been a lock-starter when healthy for the better part of his three years in Blacksburg. He usurped a returning starter, Yosuah Nijman, during year one on campus and never looked back.

His departure after this season was a forgone conclusion as long as his performance met expectations. It was a blessing and a curse for Hokie National that Darrisaw left those expectations in the dust.

He is a projected first-round pick in the Draft - and should be joined by former teammate Caleb Farley, who opted out of the 2020 season out of concern amid the coronavirus pandemic.