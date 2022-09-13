Virginia Tech's night-game victory against Boston College featured a number of recruits from around the region. Salem (Va.) 2024 defensive back Chris Cole had one of the shortest trips to Lane Stadium.

He'd been to campus multiple times in the past - including a camp visit where he caught the eye of the staff, and a return just a handful of days later, at which time he picked up an offer from the staff - but the Lane Stadium under the light was something to behold.