Virginia Tech's basketball coaching staff is being filled out. After Mike Young decided to retain a current assistant, he's going outside the program for another. Kansas State's Chester Frazier will join the Hokies as an assistant coach.

Frazier's entire coaching career has been in Manhattan, under head coach Bruce Weber. The two had a pre-existing connection: Weber was Frazier's coach during his playing days at the University of Illinois. Pulling him away from the only coach he's ever worked for and the man he played for as a point guard is a major coup for Young.

KSU has experienced plenty of success in the past seven seasons with Frazier on the staff, with three top-25 finishes (the most over a seven-year stretch since the mid-70s for a Wildcats program that has only been moderately successful historically). Weber and Frazier also led KSU to Big 12 regular-season titles in 2013 and 2019.

Frazier does have connections to Virginia Tech's home territory: he was recruited by Weber to play at Illinois out of Baltimore, where he attended Lake Clifton-Eastern High School.