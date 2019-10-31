Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that CB Armani Chatman will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Virginia Tech's game vs. Notre Dame. It will mark the first time that the redshirt freshman has earned the honor of wearing Beamer's No. 25 jersey.

Chatman (5-11, 195) posted a career-best five tackles in the Hokies’ last game vs. North Carolina. He made two solo stops and was in on another three in Tech’s 6-OT victory over the Tar Heels. On the season, the redshirt freshman has 10 total tackles. He serves as a key contributor on Tech’s special teams’ units.

The Virginia Beach native played in two games in 2018 for the Hokies before redshirting, seeing action against Miami and Virginia. A standout at Bishop Sullivan Catholic, Chatman has represented the United States on the U19 National Team in the 2018 International Bowl IX.

At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams' player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams’ excellence he established for the Hokies.