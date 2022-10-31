CHARLOTTE – Virginia Tech football's Dax Hollifield was recognized as the Defender of the Nation on Tuesday by the Charlotte Touchdown Club.

The award honors a defensive football player from one of the nation's service academies and senior military colleges, including Air Force, Army West Point, The Citadel, Coast Guard, Navy, Norwich, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and VMI.

Hollifield, a two-time team captain, has played in all seven games this season, starting at mike linebacker. This season he ranks in a tie for fifth among FBS players in fumble recoveries (2) and leads Tech in that category, while ranking 11th among ACC players in tackles (52). The Shelby, North Carolina native leads the team in pass breakups (4), ranks in a tie for second with 4.5 TFLs, has recorded 22 solo tackles, 1.0 sacks, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble.

In the ODU game on Sept. 2, Hollifield became the second Tech player in the last 15 years to have two or more fumble recoveries in a single contest.

The sixth-year senior ranks seventh all-time at Tech in career tackles (325) and has led the Hokies in total tackles on eight occasions in his storied career.