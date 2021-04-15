HokieHaven - Changa Hodge will miss 2021 with ACL injury

After his first year in Blacksburg was marred by a global pandemic, wide receiver Changa Hodge won’t have a second chance.

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente announced today that the Villanova transfer tore a knee ligament and will not be available for the 221 season.

Unless Hodge opts to return for a seventh season in college - which would require an injury waiver after this year’s return was to be facilitated by an NCAA decision to give every college player an additional year of eligibility on account of the coronavirus pandemic - his VT career is over after just a brief stay in Blacksburg. With just three catches totaling 25 yards, it will be a story of “what if.”