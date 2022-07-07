 HokieHaven - Champ Thompson names his 10
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-07 10:22:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Champ Thompson names his 10

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's efforts to become a recruiting player in the Atlanta area persist across multiple coaching eras.

Yesterday, the Orange and Maroon got good news in one recruitment. Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek 2024 defensive lineman Champ Thompson named his top 10 schools, and the Hokies made the cut.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}