HokieHaven - Chamarri Conner to wear Beamer 25 jersey

Chamarri Conner earns Beamer’s No. 25 jersey for Saturday’s game at Wake Forest

Junior DB to wear 25 for the second time in his career

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that DB Chamarri Conner will wear Frank Beamer's No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Virginia Tech's contest at Wake Forest. It will mark the second time that the Jacksonville, Fla. native has earned this honor. Conner (6-0, 211), leads the Hokies with 29 total tackles on the season including 18 solo stops. He has tallied 1.5 TFL, a pass breakup and a QB hurry and forced a fumble last week against Boston College, one of five takeaways for the Tech defense.

He recorded a career-best 11 tackles in Tech’s 40-14 victory over the Eagles at Lane Stadium.

At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams excellence he established for the Hokies.