Week four's honoree for the Hokies' No. 25 jersey is here: linebacker/safety Chamarri Conner.

Conner, a fourth-year starter (and five-year contributor), currently ranks second on the team with 19 total tackles. He also has one tackle for loss. This is his fourth time donning the jersey, second-most since the tradition was implemented, behind only predecessor Divine Deablo.

The No. 25 jersey honor was introduced in the 2016 season by former coach Justin Fuente. Rather than retire the number worn by legendary head coach Frank Beamer when he was a player in Blacksburg, the program has opted to give it weekly to a player who represents the values of BeamerBall: special teams and defensive excellence.

Beamer No. 25 honorees in 2022

• Week One (Old Dominion): Safety Nyquee Hawkins

• Week Two (Boston College): Linebacker Keshon Artis

• Week three (Wofford): Punter Peter Moore

• Week four (Wes Virginia): Safety Chamarri Conner