Chamarri Conner slated for Hokie return?

Hybrid safety/linebacker Chamarri Conner, who has inexplicably avoided postseason All-ACC honors despite a highly productive career (and multiple Player of the Week selections in each of the past two seasons), has let the public know that he'll be back. All that remains is the program's official announcement.

The Hokies are waiting on just a few players yet to make a decision about staying for their extra Covid year of eligibility.

With Conner's return, an update to yesterday's scholarship count is already in order, though there will inevitably be further changes as the offseason carries on.

More importantly, though, Conner's return adds a crucial piece to a Virginia Tech defense going through a transition period under new head coach Brent Pry. While there are other players who need to be replaced (namely defensive tackle Jordan Williams and cornerback Jermaine Waller), adding a multi-purpose defender like Conner should allow for a smoother switch to the new staff. Pry's philosophy has generally been similar to what the Hokies have used under the past two defensive coordinators (no surprise, given he got his start coaching under one of them in Blacksburg when he was a graduate assistant for Bud Foster in 1995-97), with a 4-2-5 base and that fifth defensive back - Conner - serving as a tweener who can execute responsibilities in coverage or run defense.

Originally a cornerback prospect out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity - a national powerhouse - Conner's decision to return only forestalls a likely NFL career by one year, and gives him the opportunity to put a more impressive final line on the résumé for when the time comes.