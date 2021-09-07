Chamarri Conner named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia Tech DB Chamarri Conner has been named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week following a strong performance in Week 1, the conference announced Tuesday.

Conner (6-0, 205) led the Hokies with eight tackles and recorded the game-clinching interception in the final minute of Tech’s 17-10 win over North Carolina. Friday night marked the second time in as many games that Conner led the team in tackles while wearing the No. 25 jersey after doing so at Wake Forest in 2020.

Prior to the season, Conner was named to the 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list as well as the preseason All-ACC teams from Phil Steele and Athlon after leading Tech with 81 tackles during the 2020 season. The Jacksonville, Florida native was an honorable mention All-ACC pick in 2020.

Conner and the Hokies return to action Saturday at 2 p.m. ET in Lane Stadium as Tech welcomes Middle Tennessee State (1-0) to Blacksburg. The game can be streamed on ACC Network Extra with Bill Roth and Eddie Royal on the call.