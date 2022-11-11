While he may not end his Hokie career on the note he wanted, senior defensive back Chamarri Conner can still go out with a bang. He has been invited to the Senior Bowl, to prep for the NFL Draft at the conclusion of his final college season.

Conner has played as a hybrid DB/linebacker for much of his VT career in the 4-2-5 defense preferred by longtime coordinator Bud Foster (and his protege, Justin Hamilton), but has shifted to a true safety position in his fifth year in Blacksburg. He has eclipsed 300 total tackles for his career (now sitting at 304), with four total interceptions and four forced fumbles. Offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, defensive lineman Amare Barno, and wide receiver Tre Turner represented the Hokies in the event last year.