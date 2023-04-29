Virginia Tech's NFL Draft streak (which was unfortunately reset to zero in 2019) is alive! Chamarri Conner's selection makes it a fourth straight year with a Hokie picked.

Originally a three-star cornerback out of Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian, Conner immediately began making the transition to the hybrid OLB/safety position in Bud Foster's defense. During his penultimate year, he was more of a traditional linebacker under Justin Hamilton's system, and as a fifth-year senior, he made the switch back to safety, playing a traditional deep-free role more often than not.

In his five years, he played in 61 games, making 314 total tackles (21 for loss with 7.5 sacks), and recording four interceptions.

At the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds, and recorded a vertical leap of 40.5 inches (tied for ninth among all participants). He participated as a cornerback, though it seems likely that safety is his ultimate position in the league.