ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Fred Davis is frustrated. The angst isn’t the product of poor play or brought on by any sort of actual adversity. Instead, it’s caused by the fact that he often finds himself bored on Friday nights. The five-star cornerback’s reputation seems to have a way of preceding him. The ball was thrown in his direction just once (an incomplete pass) in his Trinity Christian team’s win over Oakleaf on Friday. And, according to Davis, that’s been the trend. What’s not boring, however, is the Jacksonville-area star’s recruitment. “I’m talking to a lot of schools the most,” Davis said following his team’s 51-22 victory. “It’s probably Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State, LSU. It’s pretty much all the big schools recruiting me heavy. Miami is another one.”

A class of 2020 prospect, Davis visited both Florida and Miami recently but names no favorite in the process as things stand now, calling it “too early to tell.” Still, the junior doesn’t mind talking about the coaches to whom he feels close. Asked to name the recruiters he’s formed the closest bonds with, Davis rattles off a short list of names. “Coach [Corey] Raymond from LSU,” he said. “From Florida, Charlton Warren. From Miami, it’s a few. It’s Mike Rumph and coach Mark Richt and Todd Hartley. Ohio State, it’s mostly Urban Meyer. He’s doing a lot of recruiting for them, which is cool.” Davis has set no timetable for a decision but will likely trim his list following his junior season.

VIRGINIA TECH, OTHERS MAKING MOVES ON RIVALS100 CB

Class of 2020 defensive back Miles Brook occupies the spot across the field from Davis and his recruitment seems to be moving at the same pace of his five-star teammate’s. Like Davis, Brooks boasts offers from a long list of major programs and is starting to investigate the schools that are pursuing his commitment. Also like Davis, Brooks names no favorites. He is, however, open to discussing the schools he converses with most.

"Florida’s been talking to me the most,” he said on Friday. “Ohio State is up there. Then it’s, like, I talk to Penn State a lot. Louisville, Alabama, Georgia. I’m talking to everyone because I’m still feeling out what I want to do.” A four-star prospect, Brooks seems to hold Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Florida in particularly high regard at this early juncture. He visited the Gators over the weekend and has scheduled a trip to Virginia Tech for the Hokies’ game against Boston College on Nov. 3. Brooks also hopes to make stops at Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Miami this fall. Asked which coaches he clicks with most, the Rivals100 junior leads off with a Hokie. “Coach [Charley] Wiles from Virginia Tech for sure,” Brooks said. “Coach [Brent] Key from Alabama. Coach Urban Meyer from Ohio State. All the coaches from Georgia, really. The whole staff there. And then coach Hartley from Miami.”

WR OUTPLAYS RANKING, SETS VISIT TO NEBRASKA

Three-star wide receiver Isaiah Washington caught three long touchdown passes in his team’s 51-22 route of Oakleaf and it seems possible that the wideout is being a bit under-recruited. Washington, whose older brother played defensive back at Florida, has impressive length to go along with his on-field production. And while Washington may not have the recruiting buzz his talent seems to dictate, it’s not as though he’s being ignored totally. Some major programs are already involved and one visit is already on the schedule. “I have a visit set up for Nebraska,” Washington said. “It’s an official visit. I’m going there on Nov. 2. I’m setting one up for Colorado State in December.” Washington’s relationship with the Nebraska staff, it seems, is a longstanding one. “They extended an offer to me when they were at UCF. The new staff at UCF pulled it, but when [Scott Frost] got to Nebraska they offered me again. I have Troy Walters, the receivers coach, recruiting me a lot. Also, Sean Beckton, the tight ends coach, is really good on my trail. Also, Scott Frost has actually texted me himself a couple times.” According to Washington, Duke is currently recruiting him hardest, but Nebraska, Colorado State and Temple are also heavily involved.

MIAMI COMMIT STUFFS THE STAT SHEET AGAIN

Friday saw Trinity Christian running back Marcus Crowley, a Miami commit, top the 250-yard mark for the second straight game. Crowley, who is currently rated as a three-star recruit, ran with incredible power against Oakleaf. And while there’s still plenty of season left, the 2019 back is making a solid case for a fourth star. Following Friday’s game, Crowley said he remains solidly committed to Miami and currently has no plans to take other visits.

VIRGINIA TECH COMMIT BRIGHT SPOT IN BLOWOUT LOSS