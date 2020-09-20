HokieHaven - Carter Whitt to announce college commitment Monday

Carter Whitt to announce college commitment Monday
Could Virginia Tech finally be on the verge of its first Class of 2021 basketball commitment? Four-star point guard Carter Whitt will announce his college commitment tomorrow.
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
I will be announcing my college decision tomorrow at 4pm EST— Carter (@carterwhitt) September 20, 2020
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news