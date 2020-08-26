HokieHaven - Carolina Panthers officially sign Cam Phillips

The Carolina Panthers today announced that Phillips was signed to the active roster .

After an impressive run in the short-lived XFL, former Hokie receiver Cam Phillips will have his next chance in The League.

Phillips, who was born in Charlotte, was the most productive wideout in the XFL earlier this year. Playing with Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker on the Houston Roughnecks, Phillips led the league with 31 receptions, 455 yards receiving, and nine receiving touchdowns.

Phillips originally signed with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Virginia Tech. He appeared in two games for the Bills, making one reception for nine yards.

In 2017, Phillips was a first-team All-ACC honoree after making 71 receptions for 964 yards with seven touchdowns during his senior year with the Hokies.