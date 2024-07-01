Carnell Warren
After an excellent performance at his spring practice on Thursday, May 2, exciting 6-foot-3, 190-pound Class of 2026 wide receiver Carnell Warren of Bluffton High School, a dynamic athlete starring under the Friday Night Lights of South Carolina's Lowcountry, was tendered his No. 2 ACC and No. 7 Division 1 offer from Virginia Tech.
Warren heard of the news via stars and nickels coach Shawn Quinn, who is responsible for recruiting the area for head coach Brent Pry's Hokies.
