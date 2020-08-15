HokieHaven - Canon Boone is a Hokie!

No. 19 is in for Virginia Tech. Kemah (Texas) Dickinson offensive lineman Canon Boone is the latest to commit.

A three-star unranked within the state of Texas or at his position, Boone also held offers from Arizona and several mid-major programs before narrowing to a top three - with VT and Mississippi State clearly standing above Colorado even in that trio.

Boone was a starting tackle for a Dickinson team that averaged nearly 230 rushing yards per game on 6.0 per carry. The balanced Gators offense also passed for about 200 yards per game.

His commitment is the third along the offensive line in this class, and 19th overall. It bumps VT's 2021 class up to No. 36 nationally in the Rivals Team recruiting rankings. With at least 25 spots to fill and a few big names still on the board, things are finally trending in the right direction in that respect.

