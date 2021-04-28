HokieHaven - Can Draft success help the Hokies on the recruiting trail?

That's certainly not the only criterion for any of them, but the players who have recognized NFL potential as high schoolers? It's going to be their top priority, almost to a man.

Now more than ever, high school prospects - and particularly those on the upper edges of recruiting rankings - are looking for one thing in a college: the program that best gives them the opportunity to develop and make it to the NFL.

For that reason, this could be a big week in the Hokie recruiting world. Cornerback Caleb Farley and offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw are likely to be first-round selections Thursday evening. Running back Khalil Herbert (who, it must be noted, was not on NFL radars during his four-year stay at Kansas), safety Divine Deablo, and perhaps a surprise prospect or two will hear names called in later rounds.

In an atmosphere when players are most concerned about making The League, Virginia Tech's résumé is about to get a major boost.

That's not to say that it's a panacea for the Hokies' recent woes on the trail. Winning games on the field is a huge piece of the recruiting puzzle, as well (and given its overlap with showcasing players for the NFL, could even be considered the No. factor itself). Virginia Tech hasn't done enough of that recently. However, there's an expectation that status changes - and reason to believe that the Hokies can follow through.

VT saw the first-ever brother duo get first-round selections in the same Draft in 2018 when Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds were picked by the Bills and Steelers, respectively. The struggles on the recruiting trail, meanwhile, have reached their nadir in the 2020 and 2021 groups. Whatever the reasons for those struggles on the recruiting trail that may mitigate the advantages of having an impressive Draft class, it's up to the Hokies to trust that this weekend's results won't be a magic bullet. Simply seeing two first-rounders doesn't mean the strategy and effort on the trail are irrelevant.

But they certainly can't hurt, and for a VT team that's looking to return to the top of the ACC, selling recruits on the opportunity to be developed into a first rounder will be quite the help in living rooms around the Mid-Atlantic - and the country.