Camron Miller will announce his commitment July 26
After learning they were in his final two a couple weeks back, the Hokies now know when they'll find out Camron Miller's destination.
The three-star cornerback out of Fernandina Beach (Fla.) High (who will be transferring to nearby Jacksonville Trinity for his senior season) will announce his commitment next week.
