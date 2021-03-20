 HokieHaven - Camron Miller sets VT official visit
Camron Miller sets VT official visit

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
With the NCAA's emergency Dead Period slated to end as the calendar turns to June, Camron Miller will waste no time in getting to VT.

The 2022 Ath/WR/DB will take his official visit to Blacksburg the first weekend of the quiet period, heading to campus June 4-6.

