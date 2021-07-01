 HokieHaven - Camron Miller has a final two with a preseason decision coming
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-01 16:48:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Camron Miller has a final two with a preseason decision coming

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Fernandina Beach (Fla.) 2022 defensive back/athlete Camron Miller will be committing before his season.

He also knows the final two schools that will be ducking it out for his commitment.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}