Cameron Johnson will make his commitment this weekend
Could the Hokies land two defensive back pledges in under a week? That'll be the hope with a Saturday announcement planned for Cameron Johnson.
The three-star cornerback out of Baltimore's St. Frances Academy will make his choice Saturday afternoon.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news