Cameron Johnson is a Hokie!

The 5-11, 160-pound cornerback out of Baltimore's St. Frances Academy picked the Orange and Maroon over Boston College, Maryland, and several others.

On the heels of VT adding commitment No. 21 earlier this week, defensive back Cameron Johnson is the Hokies' 22nd pledge in the Class of 2022.

Johnson becomes the third defensive back to commit in the Class of 2022, joining safety Malcolm Johnson, and his good friend and fellow corner Mansoor Delane. In fact, Delane's commitment may well have been in part because of how high Johnson has been on VT. It's been difficult for the coaching staff to break the ice at Charm City powerhouse St. Frances as well, and hopefully Johnson is an advocate that can begin to change that narrative.

The No. 67 cornerback nationally and the No. 14 rising senior in the state of Maryland, Johnson was unable to play his junior season since SFA did not compete - which could mean his ranking rises quickly when he manages to get back on the field outside of a camp setting.

With his pledge, Virginia Tech's class rises to No. 14 nationally. It is worth noting that only one team in the top 35 (Penn State) has more commitments than the Hokies, so there is not a ton of upward mobility in the class ranking aside from players' stock rising.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Johnson's commitment.