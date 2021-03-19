HokieHaven - Cameron Corhen's big junior season translates to offers

One prospect who is likely to move into the 2022 Rivals150 in the next update is Cameron Corhen out of Pope John Paul II in Plano (Tx.). The 6-foot-9, 210-pound post player has had a terrific junior season and has seen his stock take off in a huge way in the past couple months.

Arizona: “I like how they hustle and how they play defense. I also like the relationship I’m building with (assistant) coach (Jason) Terry.”

Florida: “It’s SEC basketball. I’ve been talking to (associate head) coach (Al) Pinkins. I haven’t talked to coach (Mike) White yet, but I’ve heard he’s a great coach. I look forward to getting to know him.”

Georgia: “My dad played there with Dominique Wilkins. I’ve talked to coach (Tom) Crean and (assistant) coach (Chad) Dollar. They haven’t offered yet. I like that my dad played there, but it’s an even playing field. They have to recruit me just like the other schools, and maybe harder now since they weren’t one of the early schools to offer.”

Oklahoma: “I like how they let their big guys shoot. That’d be a good fit for me. They let you drive it and put it on the floor.”

Texas A&M: “It’s really close to home. I have a teammate, Manny (Obaseki), who has been pushing me to go there. I’ve known him a long time. He’s recruiting me probably harder than the coaches.”

Virginia Tech: “I love them. They are recruiting me the hardest. (Assistant) coach (Chester) Frazier got my number from me on Twitter, and I haven’t stopped talking to him since that day. He talks to my parents all the time. I talk to Coach (Mike) Young a lot, too. I like the relationship we have. I also like how they play their big guys, moving them around the floor.”